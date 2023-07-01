Dialect
The Dialect Authors ਵਲੋਂ
Translate between languages
A translation app for GNOME.
Features:
- Translation based on Google Translate
- Translation based on the LibreTranslate API, allowing you to use any public instance
- Translation based on Lingva Translate API
- Translation based on Bing
- Translation based on Yandex
- Text to speech
- Translation history
- Automatic language detection
- Clipboard buttons
2.2.0 ਵਰਜ਼ਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਬਦੀਲੀਆਂ
about 1 month ago
(Built about 1 month ago)
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ~5.66 MiB
ਡਾਊਨਲੋਡ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ1.93 MiB
ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਢਾਂਚੇaarch64, x86_64
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ1,09,967