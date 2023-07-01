Flathub Logo

Dialect

The Dialect Authors ਵਲੋਂ
drey.app
Translate between languages

A translation app for GNOME.

Features:

  • Translation based on Google Translate
  • Translation based on the LibreTranslate API, allowing you to use any public instance
  • Translation based on Lingva Translate API
  • Translation based on Bing
  • Translation based on Yandex
  • Text to speech
  • Translation history
  • Automatic language detection
  • Clipboard buttons

2.2.0 ਵਰਜ਼ਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਬਦੀਲੀਆਂ

about 1 month ago
(Built about 1 month ago)

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ~5.66 MiB
ਡਾਊਨਲੋਡ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ1.93 MiB
ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਢਾਂਚੇaarch64, x86_64
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ1,09,967
Tags:
translatetranslationlinuxflatpak