Change the volume of apps

A no-frills volume mixer, with simplicity and usability at its core.

  • Simple volume controls including balance and output selection
  • Individually change each audio source's values

Modificacions dins la version 0.1.3

fa gaireben 2 ans
Talha installada~98 MB
Talha del telecargament21 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions9,269
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site web del projèctehttps://github.com/childishgiant/mixer
Ajudahttps://github.com/childishgiant/mixer/issues
Senhalar un problèmahttps://github.com/childishgiant/mixer/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.childishgiant.mixer

Installacion al larg temps

Installacion manuala

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.childishgiant.mixer

Executar

flatpak run com.github.childishgiant.mixer
