Mixer
per Allie Law
Change the volume of apps
A no-frills volume mixer, with simplicity and usability at its core.
- Simple volume controls including balance and output selection
- Individually change each audio source's values
Modificacions dins la version 0.1.3
fa gaireben 2 ans
Talha installada~98 MB
Talha del telecargament21 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions9,269
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Installacion al larg temps
Installacion manuala
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing