Cipher

per Shubham Arora
Installar
Encode and decode text

A simple application for encoding and decoding text. Hide your text from prying eyes! Note: This application does not actually encrypt files. This was made just to encipher strings. Have fun!

Available Ciphers

  • Caesar Shift Cipher
  • Atbash Cipher
  • ROT13 Cipher
  • ASCII Encoding
  • Base64 Encoding
  • Polybius Square Cipher
  • Vigenere Cipher
  • Hashing Functions (MD5, SHA1, SHA256, SHA384, SHA512)

Modificacions dins la version 2.5.0

fa mai de 3 ans
Talha installada~97 MB
Talha del telecargament20 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions6,336
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site web del projèctehttps://github.com/arshubham/cipher
Ajudahttps://shubhamarora.in
Senhalar un problèmahttps://github.com/arshubham/cipher/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.arshubham.cipher

