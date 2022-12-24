Cipher
per Shubham Arora
Encode and decode text
A simple application for encoding and decoding text. Hide your text from prying eyes! Note: This application does not actually encrypt files. This was made just to encipher strings. Have fun!
Available Ciphers
- Caesar Shift Cipher
- Atbash Cipher
- ROT13 Cipher
- ASCII Encoding
- Base64 Encoding
- Polybius Square Cipher
- Vigenere Cipher
- Hashing Functions (MD5, SHA1, SHA256, SHA384, SHA512)
Modificacions dins la version 2.5.0
fa mai de 3 ans
Talha installada~97 MB
Talha del telecargament20 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions6,336
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Autras aplicacions de Shubham Arora
Installacion al larg temps
Installacion manuala
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing