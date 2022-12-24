Forgetpass

per Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper sus GitHub
Installar

Simple password generator for websites

You don't need to remember passwords anymore! All you need is a website name and a keyword that is easy to remember. The program will generate a strong password, and if you need it again, just enter the above data and you will get the same password.

Modificacions dins la version 1.0.13

fa 3 meses
Installacion al larg temps

Installacion manuala

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.forgetpass

Executar

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.forgetpass
