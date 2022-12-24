Forgetpass
per Alex Kryuchkov
Simple password generator for websites
You don't need to remember passwords anymore! All you need is a website name and a keyword that is easy to remember. The program will generate a strong password, and if you need it again, just enter the above data and you will get the same password.
Modificacions dins la version 1.0.13
fa 3 meses
Talha installada~66 KB
Talha del telecargament26 KB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions2,164
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Autras aplicacions de Alex KryuchkovMai
Installacion al larg temps
Installacion manuala
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing