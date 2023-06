Program for calculating the date of Catholic Easter

GNU General Public License v3.0 or later

Licéncia GNU General Public License v3.0 or later

A simple radio with built-in stations from the website somafm.com

Simple app for creating desktop files on GNU/Linux

A simple radio with stations from the website radio-browser.info

Installacion al larg temps

Installacion manuala

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.easter

Executar

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.easter