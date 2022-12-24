Dice

per Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper sus GitHub
Installar

A simple dice game

A simple dice game. In the application, you can choose the number of dice from 1 to 6. The program also shows the total number of points.

Modificacions dins la version 1.0.7

fa 3 meses
Talha installada~80 KB
Talha del telecargament49 KB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions1,437
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site web del projèctehttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/dice
Ajudahttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/dice/issues
Senhalar un problèmahttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/dice/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.dice

Installacion al larg temps

Installacion manuala

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.dice

Executar

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.dice