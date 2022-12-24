Dice
per Alex Kryuchkov
A simple dice game
A simple dice game. In the application, you can choose the number of dice from 1 to 6. The program also shows the total number of points.
Modificacions dins la version 1.0.7
fa 3 meses
Talha installada~80 KB
Talha del telecargament49 KB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions1,437
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Autras aplicacions de Alex KryuchkovMai
Installacion al larg temps
Installacion manuala
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing