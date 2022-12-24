Plots
per Alex Huntley
Simple graph plotting
Plots makes it easy to visualise mathematical formulae. In addition to basic arithmetic operations, it supports trigonometric, hyperbolic, exponential and logarithmic functions, as well as arbitrary sums and products. It can display polar equations, and both implicit and explicit Cartesian equations.
Plots is designed to integrate well with the GNOME desktop and takes advantage of modern hardware using OpenGL.
גרפים תוכנן לשילוב מיטבי עם שולחן העבודה GNOME ומנצל חָמְרה מודרנית באמצעות OpenGL.
Modificacions dins la version 0.8.5
fa environ 2 meses
Talha installada~56 MB
Talha del telecargament19 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions24,088
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
