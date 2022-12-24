Planner

per Alain M.
Never worry about forgetting things again

🚀️ Planner 3 is here...

  • 🚀️ Complete redesign of the UI.
  • 🤚️ Drag and Order arrived: Sort your tasks wherever you want.
  • 💯️ Progress indicator for each project.
  • 💪️ Be more productive and organize your tasks by 'Sections'.
  • 💎️ Magic Button: Drag and Drop and create your tasks wherever you want.
  • 🌙️ Better integration with the dark theme.
  • 🎉️ and much more.

☁️ Support for Todoist:

  • Synchronize your Projects, Task and Sections thanks to Todoist.
  • Support for Todoist offline: Work without an internet connection and when everything is reconnected it will be synchronized.

* Planner not created by, affiliated with, or supported by Doist

☁️ Support for CalDAV:

  • Synchronize your Tasklist.

💎️ Other features:

  • 🔍️ Quick Find
  • 🌙️ Night mode

Modificacions dins la version 3.0.10

fa 7 meses
Talha installada~134 MB
Talha del telecargament28 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions121,427
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site web del projèctehttps://useplanner.com/
Ajudahttps://useplanner.com/support/
Contribuir a las traduccionshttps://github.com/alainm23/planner/tree/master/po#readme
Senhalar un problèmahttps://github.com/alainm23/planner/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alainm23.planner

Installacion al larg temps

Installacion manuala

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.alainm23.planner

Executar

flatpak run com.github.alainm23.planner
