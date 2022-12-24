Viper
per 0neGal
Viper is a launcher and updater for Northstar, and not much more than that.
Viper is a launcher and updater for the Titanfall|2 mod Northstar, and not much more than that.
Currently Viper is capable of:
- Updating/Installing Northstar
- Managing Mods
- Being pretty!
Modificacions dins la version 1.7.3
fa 2 meses
Talha installada~240 MB
Talha del telecargament96 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasx86_64
Installacions3,524
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Installacion al larg temps
Installacion manuala
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing