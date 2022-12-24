Viper

per 0neGal
@0negal sus GitHub
Installar

Viper is a launcher and updater for the Titanfall|2 mod Northstar, and not much more than that.

Currently Viper is capable of:

  • Updating/Installing Northstar
  • Managing Mods
  • Being pretty!

Modificacions dins la version 1.7.3

fa 2 meses
Talha installada~240 MB
Talha del telecargament96 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasx86_64
Installacions3,524
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Site web del projèctehttps://github.com/0neGal/viper/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github._0negal.Viper

Installacion al larg temps

Installacion manuala

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github._0negal.Viper

Executar

flatpak run com.github._0negal.Viper