Qv2ray

per Leroy.H.Y
Installar

Qv2ray is a cross-platform v2ray graphical frontend written in Qt.

Qv2ray is a cross-platform v2ray graphical frontend written in Qt which can improve v2ray user experience. It can help users to set up v2ray configuration files easily and automatically set the system proxy.

Modificacions dins la version 2.0.1

fa mai de 4 ans
Talha installada~13 MB
Talha del telecargament6 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions12,513
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site web del projèctehttps://github.com/Qv2ray/Qv2ray
Senhalar un problèmahttps://github.com/Qv2ray/Qv2ray/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Qv2ray

Installacion al larg temps

Installacion manuala

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.Qv2ray

Executar

flatpak run com.github.Qv2ray
Tags:
internetproxyqtvpnqvv2ray