Forklift

Video and audio download application

Forklift is a program used to download video and audio files from popular Video and Audio platforms. Using the popular CLI application youtube-dl as base, Forklift supports dozents of websites. Forklift is also optimized for smaller screens, so you can easily navigate on your mobile device.

Main Features:

  • Search function for YouTube and Soundcloud
  • Download original files or
  • Convert video and audio files to other formats like mp3, ogg, etc

Modificacions dins la version 1.0.0

fa mai de 3 ans
Talha installada~14 MB
Talha del telecargament5 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions12,619
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site web del projèctehttp://github.com/Johnn3y/Forklift
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Johnn3y.Forklift

Installacion al larg temps

Installacion manuala

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.Johnn3y.Forklift

Executar

flatpak run com.github.Johnn3y.Forklift