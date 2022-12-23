File Shredder

per Alan Beveridge
@ADBeveridge sus GitHub
Installar
Securely delete your files

File Shredder is a simple application used for securely deleting your files that you do not want to be recovered. File Shredder has a comprehensive set of preferences and progress tracking for each file.

Modificacions dins la version 1.3.1

fa 8 meses
Talha installada~637 KB
Talha del telecargament250 KB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions21,860
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site web del projèctehttps://github.com/ADBeveridge/raider
Contribuir a las traduccionshttps://github.com/ADBeveridge/raider/tree/develop/po
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.ADBeveridge.Raider

Installacion al larg temps

Installacion manuala

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.ADBeveridge.Raider

Executar

flatpak run com.github.ADBeveridge.Raider