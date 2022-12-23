Youp for whatsapp
per Luigi Teschio
Youp makes it makes the use of whatsapp more convenient
- Make whatsapp truly fullscreen
- Conveniently switch to dark mode
- Add icon in systray with different icon if there is new messages
- Desktop Notification
Modificacions dins la version 2.0
fa environ 3 ans
Talha installada~1 MB
Talha del telecargament427 KB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions49,662
LicénciaMIT License
Installacion al larg temps
Installacion manuala
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing