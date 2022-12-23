Youp for whatsapp

per Luigi Teschio
Installar

Whatsapp

Youp makes it makes the use of whatsapp more convenient

  • Make whatsapp truly fullscreen
  • Conveniently switch to dark mode
  • Add icon in systray with different icon if there is new messages
  • Desktop Notification

Modificacions dins la version 2.0

fa environ 3 ans
Talha installada~1 MB
Talha del telecargament427 KB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions49,662
LicénciaMIT License
Site web del projèctehttps://luigitesch.io/youpforwhatsapp
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.gigitux.youp

Installacion al larg temps

Installacion manuala

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.gigitux.youp

Executar

flatpak run com.gigitux.youp
Tags:
flatpakgtkrust