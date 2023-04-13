Deckr

per Steve Gehrman
Installar

Desktop app used with the Deckr chrome plugin

Desktop app used with the Deckr chrome plugin. Deckr is a bookmark manager which allows you to share and download bookmark "decks" with others online.

Features

  • Replaces "New Tab" in chrome with a bookmark deck manager
  • Share and download bookmark decks online

Modificacions dins la version 1.1.67

fa 6 jorns
Talha installada~86 MB
Talha del telecargament38 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasx86_64
Installacions612
LicénciaProprietari
Site web del projèctehttps://cocoatech.io/deckr
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.cocoatech.deckr

Installacion al larg temps

Installacion manuala

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.cocoatech.deckr

Executar

flatpak run com.cocoatech.deckr