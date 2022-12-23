Gnome Next Meeting Applet
per Chmouel Boudjnah
Show your next events in your panel
Gnome next meeting applet is an applet for Gnome using calendars from Gnome Online Accounts to show the time to your next meeting and easily open the meeting url. Features include
- Use Gnome Online Account for calendar sources.
- Make it easy to know how long you have until your next meeting.
- Detect video conference URLs allow to quickly click on it to join (Google Meet, Zoom, Bluejeans, supported).
- Shows the documents link attached to the current meeting.
- Change icons 5mn before and after meeting.
- Fully configurable.
Modificacions dins la version 2.10.1
fa 5 meses
Talha installada~12 MB
Talha del telecargament4 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions3,578
LicénciaMIT License
Installacion al larg temps
Installacion manuala
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing