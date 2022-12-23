Vorta

Installar
Backup client

Vorta is a backup client for macOS and Linux desktops. It integrates the mighty BorgBackup with your desktop environment to protect your data from disk failure, ransomware and theft.

Why is this great?

  • Encrypted, deduplicated and compressed backups using Borg as backend.
  • No vendor lock-in – back up to local drives, your own server or BorgBase, a hosting service for Borg backups.
  • Open source – free to use, modify, improve and audit.
  • Flexible profiles to group source folders, backup destinations and schedules.
  • One place to view all point-in-time archives and restore individual files.

Modificacions dins la version v0.8.12

fa 2 meses
Talha installada~52 MB
Talha del telecargament15 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions43,049
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Site web del projèctehttps://vorta.borgbase.com/
Ajudahttps://vorta.borgbase.com/usage/
Contribuir a las traduccionshttps://www.transifex.com/borgbase/vorta/
Senhalar un problèmahttps://github.com/borgbase/vorta/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.borgbase.Vorta

Installacion al larg temps

Installacion manuala

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.borgbase.Vorta

Executar

flatpak run com.borgbase.Vorta
