BlueJeans
per BlueJeans Networks
BlueJeans Desktop App
BlueJeans is the meetings platform for the modern workplace. We bring video, audio and web conferencing together with the collaboration tools people use every day.
BlueJeans provides an unparalleled meeting experience with one-touch meeting joins from your favorite scheduling and collaboration tools, devices and room systems.
NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by BlueJeans Networks.
Modificacions dins la version 2.33.2
fa environ 1 mes
Talha installada~109 MB
Talha del telecargament108 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasx86_64
Installacions6,337
LicénciaProprietari
Installacion al larg temps
Installacion manuala
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing