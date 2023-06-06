Blockstream Green
Blockstream Green is a simple and secure Bitcoin wallet that makes it easy to get started sending and receiving Bitcoin and Liquid-based assets such as L-BTC and Tether’s USDt.
Built by one of the most respected teams in the Bitcoin industry, Blockstream Green is supported across multiple platforms and is designed for Bitcoin beginners and power users alike.
Modificacions dins la version 1.2.0
fa environ 1 mes
Talha installada~87 MB
Talha del telecargament36 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasx86_64
Installacions183
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Installacion al larg temps
Installacion manuala
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing