Avocode

per Avocode, Inc.
Hand-off and inspect any design

Avocode is a platform-independent tool that helps teams turn Sketch, PSD, XD, AI, and Figma designs to the Web, React Native, iOS, or Android code.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Avocode, Inc.

Modificacions dins la version 4.15.6-9624

fa mai d’un an
Talha installada~109 MB
Talha del telecargament104 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasx86_64
Installacions3,987
Licénciahttps://avocode.com/terms-of-service
Site web del projèctehttps://avocode.com/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.avocode.Avocode

Installacion al larg temps

Installacion manuala

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.avocode.Avocode

Executar

flatpak run com.avocode.Avocode