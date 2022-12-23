Authy Desktop

per Twilio Authy
Installar
Twilio Authy two factor authentication desktop application

The Authy app generates secure 2 step verification tokens on your computer.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Authy nor Twilio.

Modificacions dins la version 2.3.0

fa 2 meses
Talha installada~74 MB
Talha del telecargament74 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasx86_64
Installacions20,624
LicénciaProprietari
Site web del projèctehttps://authy.com/
Ajudahttps://authy.com/help/
Fièra de questionshttps://support.authy.com/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.authy.Authy

Installacion al larg temps

Installacion manuala

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.authy.Authy

Executar

flatpak run com.authy.Authy