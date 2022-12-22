Amazon WorkSpaces
per Amazon
Access your desktop anywhere, anytime, from any device
Client for Amazon WorkSpaces - a managed, secure Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) solution.
NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Amazon.com, Inc.
Modificacions dins la version 4.4.0.1997
fa 6 meses
Talha installada~30 MB
Talha del telecargament29 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasx86_64
Installacions9,673
Installacion al larg temps
Installacion manuala
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing