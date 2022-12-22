Amazon WorkSpaces

per Amazon
Access your desktop anywhere, anytime, from any device

Client for Amazon WorkSpaces - a managed, secure Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) solution.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Amazon.com, Inc.

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.amazon.Workspaces

flatpak run com.amazon.Workspaces
amazonawsremoteworkspaces