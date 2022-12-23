Airtame

Airtame is a wireless streaming solution

Airtame is a small wireless HDMI device that plugs into the HDMI port of any screen or projector. Unlike other wireless HDMI devices, nothing is plugged into your computer or smartphone. Simply download our app and stream your content to the screen from any major computer platform, tablet, or smartphone.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Airtame Inc.

Modificacions dins la version 4.5.2

Talha installada~81 MB
Talha del telecargament75 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasx86_64
Installacions5,738
LicénciaProprietari
Site web del projèctehttps://airtame.com/
Ajudahttps://help.airtame.com/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.airtame.Client

Installacion al larg temps

Installacion manuala

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.airtame.Client

Executar

flatpak run com.airtame.Client