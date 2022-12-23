ldbfx

per GZYangKui
Installar
  • Captura d’ecran
  • Captura d’ecran
  • Captura d’ecran

Visual database management tool

ldbfx is a set of database management tools that can create multiple connections to facilitate the management of different types of databases such as mysql, Oracle, PostgreSQL, SQLite, SQL server, MariaDB and mongodb.

Modificacions dins la version 1.0.0

fa environ 1 an
Talha installada~9 MB
Talha del telecargament3 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions2,234
LicénciaApache License 2.0
Site web del projèctehttps://github.com/databasefx/ldbfx
Senhalar un problèmahttps://github.com/databasefx/ldbfx/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/cn.navclub.ldbfx

Installacion al larg temps

Installacion manuala

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub cn.navclub.ldbfx

Executar

flatpak run cn.navclub.ldbfx