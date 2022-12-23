ldbfx
per GZYangKui
Visual database management tool
ldbfx is a set of database management tools that can create multiple connections to facilitate the management of different types of databases such as mysql, Oracle, PostgreSQL, SQLite, SQL server, MariaDB and mongodb.
Modificacions dins la version 1.0.0
fa environ 1 an
Talha installada~9 MB
Talha del telecargament3 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions2,234
LicénciaApache License 2.0
Installacion al larg temps
Installacion manuala
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing