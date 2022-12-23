Tandem

per Tandem Communications Inc.
Installar

Virtual office for remote teams

Connect effortlessly with your distributed team. See who’s around, talk, and collaborate in one click.

Quick Collaboration

See which work apps your team is working in, and join them with a click. Shared cursors = better screen-sharing.

Spontaneous Conversations

Time zones got you working late? See who is also in work mode and get quick feedback on your work.

Co-working

Hang out in a minimal voice/video call to feel connected — like you're working at the same table.

Modificacions dins la version 2.2.307

fa mai d’un an
Talha installada~216 MB
Talha del telecargament212 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasx86_64
Installacions2,496
LicénciaProprietari
Site web del projèctehttps://tandem.chat
Ajudahttps://intercom.help/tandem_help
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/chat.tandem.Client

