Raven
per James R. Craig and the Raven development team
Modelling framework for simulating watershed hydrology
Raven is a robust and flexible hydrological modelling framework, designed for application to challenging hydrological problems in academia and practice. This fully object-oriented code provides complete flexibility in spatial discretization, interpolation, process representation, and forcing function generation.
Modificacions dins la version 3.7
fa environ 2 meses
Talha installada~11 MB
Talha del telecargament4 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions118
LicénciaArtistic License 2.0