Flathub Logo

Raven

per James R. Craig and the Raven development team
Installar
  • Captura d’ecran
  • Captura d’ecran
  • Captura d’ecran

Modelling framework for simulating watershed hydrology

Raven is a robust and flexible hydrological modelling framework, designed for application to challenging hydrological problems in academia and practice. This fully object-oriented code provides complete flexibility in spatial discretization, interpolation, process representation, and forcing function generation.

Modificacions dins la version 3.7

fa environ 2 meses
Talha installada~11 MB
Talha del telecargament4 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions118
LicénciaArtistic License 2.0
Site web del projèctehttp://raven.uwaterloo.ca
Ajudahttp://www.civil.uwaterloo.ca/raven_forum/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/ca.uwaterloo.Raven

Installacion al larg temps