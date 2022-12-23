xemu

Original Xbox Emulator

A free and open-source application that emulates the original Microsoft Xbox game console. Supports connecting up to 4 controllers for local play, networking for multiplayer, resolution scaling, and more.

Only "$HOME/.var/app/app.xemu.xemu/data/xemu/xemu" can be written by xemu. The Hard Disk image has to be placed there, for example, at "$HOME/.var/app/app.xemu.xemu/data/xemu/xemu/xbox_hdd.qcow2".

Modificacions dins la version v0.7.96

fa 4 jorns
Talha installada~19 MB
Talha del telecargament6 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions1,217,140
LicénciaGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Site web del projèctehttps://xemu.app
Ajudahttps://xemu.app/docs
Fièra de questionshttps://xemu.app/docs/faq
Senhalar un problèmahttps://github.com/xemu-project/xemu/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.xemu.xemu

Installacion al larg temps

Installacion manuala

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub app.xemu.xemu

Executar

flatpak run app.xemu.xemu