Midterm: Notes & Flashcards
per Minh Loi
A free note-taking app for studying.
Midterm for Linux is completely free to use. It is a note-taking app with study tools to help you study better. You can use it to prepare for exams.
Features:
- Write notes with quizzes for studying (cloze deletion, image occlusion inspired from Anki).
- Sync notes with your phone and/or tablet.
- Study offline (offline accessible).
- Dark mode.
- Powerful visual editor.
- Keep track of notes to study before exams.
- Collaborate and study with your friends.
- Support nested folders.
- and many more.
Modificacions dins la version 1.2.2
fa environ 2 ans
Talha installada~210 MB
Talha del telecargament87 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasx86_64
Installacions8,857
LicénciaProprietari
Installacion al larg temps
Installacion manuala
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing