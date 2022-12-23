Midterm: Notes & Flashcards

per Minh Loi
Installar
  • Captura d’ecran
  • Captura d’ecran
  • Captura d’ecran
  • Captura d’ecran
  • Captura d’ecran
  • Captura d’ecran

A free note-taking app for studying.

Midterm for Linux is completely free to use. It is a note-taking app with study tools to help you study better. You can use it to prepare for exams.

Features:

  • Write notes with quizzes for studying (cloze deletion, image occlusion inspired from Anki).
  • Sync notes with your phone and/or tablet.
  • Study offline (offline accessible).
  • Dark mode.
  • Powerful visual editor.
  • Keep track of notes to study before exams.
  • Collaborate and study with your friends.
  • Support nested folders.
  • and many more.

Modificacions dins la version 1.2.2

fa environ 2 ans
Talha installada~210 MB
Talha del telecargament87 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasx86_64
Installacions8,857
LicénciaProprietari
Site web del projèctehttps://midterm.app
Ajudahttps://reddit.com/r/MidtermApp
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.midterm.MidtermDesktop

Installacion al larg temps

Installacion manuala

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub app.midterm.MidtermDesktop

Executar

flatpak run app.midterm.MidtermDesktop