Space

per Till Friebe
Installar
Spaced Repetition for Flashcards

Space is an easy-to-use Spaced Repetition System (SRS) app. Create and learn flashcards wherever you are in the most effective way possible.

  • 🤝 WORK TOGETHER: Share your flashcards and work on them together.
  • 🖥️ ON ALL YOUR DEVICES: Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, Linux and soon Web
  • 🎨 CREATE YOUR FLASHCARDS: Design your flashcards with formatting and images.
  • 💸 FREE: Everything is free and no advertising, but you can support us through donations.

The mission of Space is to make learning effective and joyful. We hope you'll join us!

Modificacions dins la version 2.0.6

fa 9 meses
Talha installada~72 MB
Talha del telecargament33 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasx86_64
Installacions3,989
LicénciaProprietari
Site web del projèctehttps://getspace.app
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.getspace.Space

Installacion al larg temps

Installacion manuala

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub app.getspace.Space

Executar

flatpak run app.getspace.Space
Tags:
collaborationflashcardslearnspaced repetitionsrs