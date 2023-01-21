Damask

Automatically set wallpaper images from Internet sources

Damask is an automatic wallpaper application. It currently supports setting the wallpaper image from the following sources:

  • wallhaven.cc
  • Microsoft Bing Wallpaper of the day
  • NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day
  • Unsplash

Talha installada~1 MB
Talha del telecargament320 KB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions7,818
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site web del projèctehttps://gitlab.gnome.org/subpop/damask
Ajudahttps://gitlab.gnome.org/subpop/damask/-/issues
Contribuir a las traduccionshttps://gitlab.gnome.org/subpop/damask/-/issues
Senhalar un problèmahttps://gitlab.gnome.org/subpop/damask/-/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Damask

Installacion manuala

flatpak install flathub app.drey.Damask

Executar

flatpak run app.drey.Damask
wallpaper