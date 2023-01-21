Damask
per Link Dupont
Automatically set wallpaper images from Internet sources
Damask is an automatic wallpaper application. It currently supports setting the wallpaper image from the following sources:
- wallhaven.cc
- Microsoft Bing Wallpaper of the day
- NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day
- Unsplash
Modificacions dins la version 0.2.0
fa environ 1 mes
Talha installada~1 MB
Talha del telecargament320 KB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions7,818
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Installacion al larg temps
Installacion manuala
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing
Executar
