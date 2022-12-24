VGrive
door Eduard Berloso Clarà
Google Drive client with automatic synchronization for Linux
VGrive is a client (back-end and front-end) for Google Drive made in Vala. Automatically detects changes in local and remote files and syncs them.
Wijzigingen in versie 1.6.1
ongeveer 3 jaar geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~99 MB
Downloadgrootte21 MB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties37.266
LicentieGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Andere apps door Eduard Berloso Clarà
Installaties ter verloop van tijd
Handmatige installatie
Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren