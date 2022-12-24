VGrive

Google Drive client with automatic synchronization for Linux

VGrive is a client (back-end and front-end) for Google Drive made in Vala. Automatically detects changes in local and remote files and syncs them.

Wijzigingen in versie 1.6.1

ongeveer 3 jaar geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~99 MB
Download­grootte21 MB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties37.266
LicentieGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Project­websitehttps://github.com/bcedu/VGrive
Hulphttps://github.com/bcedu/VGrive/issues
Helpen met vertalenhttps://github.com/bcedu/VGrive/tree/master/po#readme
Probleem meldenhttps://github.com/bcedu/VGrive/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.bcedu.vgrive

Tags:
appdrivefilesgooglesharevala