Plots

door Alex Huntley
@alexhuntley op GitHub
Installeren
  • Scherm­afdruk
  • Scherm­afdruk
  • Scherm­afdruk

Simple graph plotting

Plots makes it easy to visualise mathematical formulae. In addition to basic arithmetic operations, it supports trigonometric, hyperbolic, exponential and logarithmic functions, as well as arbitrary sums and products. It can display polar equations, and both implicit and explicit Cartesian equations.

Plots is designed to integrate well with the GNOME desktop and takes advantage of modern hardware using OpenGL.

גרפים תוכנן לשילוב מיטבי עם שולחן העבודה GNOME ומנצל חָמְרה מודרנית באמצעות OpenGL.

Wijzigingen in versie 0.8.5

ongeveer 2 maanden geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~56 MB
Download­grootte19 MB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties24.088
LicentieGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Project­websitehttps://github.com/alexhuntley/Plots
Helpen met vertalenhttps://hosted.weblate.org/engage/plots/
Probleem meldenhttps://github.com/alexhuntley/Plots/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexhuntley.Plots

Installaties ter verloop van tijd

Handmatige installatie

Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexhuntley.Plots

Uitvoeren

flatpak run com.github.alexhuntley.Plots