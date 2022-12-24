Bless
door Alexandros Frantzis
Gtk# Hex Editor
Bless is a binary (hex) editor, a program that enables you to edit files as a sequence of bytes. It is written in C# and uses the Gtk# bindings for the GTK+ toolkit.
Wijzigingen in versie 0.6.3
meer dan 2 jaar geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~89 MB
Downloadgrootte33 MB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties9.811
LicentieGNU General Public License v2.0 or later
Installaties ter verloop van tijd
Handmatige installatie
Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren