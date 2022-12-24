Bless

door Alexandros Frantzis
Installeren

Gtk# Hex Editor

Bless is a binary (hex) editor, a program that enables you to edit files as a sequence of bytes. It is written in C# and uses the Gtk# bindings for the GTK+ toolkit.

Wijzigingen in versie 0.6.3

meer dan 2 jaar geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~89 MB
Download­grootte33 MB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties9.811
LicentieGNU General Public License v2.0 or later
Project­websitehttps://github.com/afrantzis/bless
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.afrantzis.Bless

Installaties ter verloop van tijd

Handmatige installatie

Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren

flatpak install flathub com.github.afrantzis.Bless

Uitvoeren

flatpak run com.github.afrantzis.Bless