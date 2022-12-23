Rosalie's Mupen GUI

An easy to use & cross-platform mupen64plus front-end written in C++ & Qt

Rosalie's Mupen GUI is an easy to use yet customizable mupen64plus front-end, allowing you to easily play N64 games.

Wijzigingen in versie v0.4.1

4 dagen geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~17 MB
Download­grootte6 MB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties83.888
LicentieGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Project­websitehttps://github.com/Rosalie241/RMG
Probleem meldenhttps://github.com/Rosalie241/RMG/issues
flatpak install flathub com.github.Rosalie241.RMG

flatpak run com.github.Rosalie241.RMG
