Qv2ray is a cross-platform v2ray graphical frontend written in Qt which can improve v2ray user experience. It can help users to set up v2ray configuration files easily and automatically set the system proxy.

Wijzigingen in versie 2.0.1

meer dan 4 jaar geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~13 MB
Download­grootte6 MB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties12.513
LicentieGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Project­websitehttps://github.com/Qv2ray/Qv2ray
Probleem meldenhttps://github.com/Qv2ray/Qv2ray/issues
Handmatige installatie

Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren

flatpak install flathub com.github.Qv2ray

Uitvoeren

flatpak run com.github.Qv2ray
internetproxyqtvpnqvv2ray