Gydl
door Jannik Hauptvogel
Download content from sites like YouTube
Gydl (Graphical youtube-dl) is a tool that enables downloading of content from YouTube and many other sites. It provides a minimal interface based on dialogues, making it quick and easy to download multimedia content.
Because user needs vary, Gydl supports both audio and video downloads. If a selected format is not available at the source, Gydl will attempt to convert it.
Gydl is based upon the popular youtube-dl program, which can be found on GitHub. A big thank you to the developer(s).
Wijzigingen in versie 0.1.1
bijna 6 jaar geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~25 MB
Downloadgrootte11 MB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties45.867
LicentieGNU General Public License v2.0 only
