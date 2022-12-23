Youp for whatsapp
door Luigi Teschio
Youp makes it makes the use of whatsapp more convenient
- Make whatsapp truly fullscreen
- Conveniently switch to dark mode
- Add icon in systray with different icon if there is new messages
- Desktop Notification
Wijzigingen in versie 2.0
ongeveer 3 jaar geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~1 MB
Downloadgrootte427 KB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties49.662
LicentieMIT License
Installaties ter verloop van tijd
Handmatige installatie
Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren