Youp for whatsapp

door Luigi Teschio
Youp makes it makes the use of whatsapp more convenient

  • Make whatsapp truly fullscreen
  • Conveniently switch to dark mode
  • Add icon in systray with different icon if there is new messages
  • Desktop Notification

ongeveer 3 jaar geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~1 MB
Download­grootte427 KB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties49.662
LicentieMIT License
Project­websitehttps://luigitesch.io/youpforwhatsapp
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.gigitux.youp

Handmatige installatie

Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren

flatpak install flathub com.gigitux.youp

Uitvoeren

flatpak run com.gigitux.youp
