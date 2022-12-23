Dropbox

Installeren
  • Scherm­afdruk
  • Scherm­afdruk

Access your files from any computer

Need to safely store all of your important documents, photos, songs, and files? Easy! With this app you can use the internet to save everything that’s important to you. You can then access those files from any computer that has an internet connection. Use this service to backup your files, share photos or collaborate on a project by sharing a Dropbox folder with whomever you’d like. Create a free account and start saving and sharing today! ** Requires internet.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Dropbox, Inc.

Wijzigingen in versie 176.4.5108

10 dagen geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~115 MB
Download­grootte114 MB
Beschikbare architecturenx86_64
Aantal installaties182.746
LicentiePropriëtair
Project­websitehttp://www.dropbox.com
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.dropbox.Client

Installaties ter verloop van tijd

Handmatige installatie

Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren

flatpak install flathub com.dropbox.Client

Uitvoeren

flatpak run com.dropbox.Client