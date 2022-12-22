Darhon Finance
door Darhon Software
Manage your personal accounts
A robust user-friendly personal finance program to track your credit cards, bank accounts and investments.
It is packed with multiple currency capability, bank reconciliation, split transactions, reports and graphs.
Simplify your search by filtering transactions or search them with a powerful in-built tool.
Export transactions to TXT or print them to PDF file.
Set up your budget and plan for your expenses.
Register scheduled transactions for recurrent operations.
Safebox module is included to keep your private data stored in only one place.
Optimized for desktop computers.
Wijzigingen in versie 1.5.0
meer dan 1 jaar geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~4 MB
Downloadgrootte733 KB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties1.169
LicentieGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Andere apps door Darhon Software
Installaties ter verloop van tijd
Handmatige installatie
Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren