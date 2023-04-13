Deckr

door Steve Gehrman
Installeren

Desktop app used with the Deckr chrome plugin. Deckr is a bookmark manager which allows you to share and download bookmark "decks" with others online.

Features

  • Replaces "New Tab" in chrome with a bookmark deck manager
  • Share and download bookmark decks online

Handmatige installatie

Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren

flatpak install flathub com.cocoatech.deckr

Uitvoeren

flatpak run com.cocoatech.deckr