An all-in-one, secure instant messenger

Brosix is an “Encrypted, Instant Messaging Software” designed to help teams from all types of organizations streamline their internal communications.

Team members on a Brosix IM network have access to a secure, first-rate application loaded with collaboration features, such as: text, voice and video chat, secure file transfers, screen-sharing, and virtual whiteboards.

Wijzigingen in versie 4.7.2 Build 220525.13731

Project­websitehttps://brosix.com
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.brosix.Brosix

flatpak install flathub com.brosix.Brosix

flatpak run com.brosix.Brosix