Hand-off and inspect any design

Avocode is a platform-independent tool that helps teams turn Sketch, PSD, XD, AI, and Figma designs to the Web, React Native, iOS, or Android code.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Avocode, Inc.

Wijzigingen in versie 4.15.6-9624

meer dan 1 jaar geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~109 MB
Download­grootte104 MB
Beschikbare architecturenx86_64
Aantal installaties3.987
Licentiehttps://avocode.com/terms-of-service
Project­websitehttps://avocode.com/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.avocode.Avocode

Installaties ter verloop van tijd

Handmatige installatie

Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren

flatpak install flathub com.avocode.Avocode

Uitvoeren

flatpak run com.avocode.Avocode