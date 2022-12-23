Authy Desktop

Twilio Authy two factor authentication desktop application

The Authy app generates secure 2 step verification tokens on your computer.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Authy nor Twilio.

Wijzigingen in versie 2.3.0

2 maanden geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~74 MB
Download­grootte74 MB
Beschikbare architecturenx86_64
Aantal installaties20.624
LicentiePropriëtair
Project­websitehttps://authy.com/
Hulphttps://authy.com/help/
Veelgestelde vragenhttps://support.authy.com/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.authy.Authy

Installaties ter verloop van tijd

Handmatige installatie

Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren

flatpak install flathub com.authy.Authy

Uitvoeren

flatpak run com.authy.Authy