Adobe Reader
PDF viewer
Adobe Reader software is the official Adobe software for viewing, printing, and annotating PDF documents.
NOTE: This software is unmaintained by the vendor and may contain security vulnerabilities.
NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Adobe.
Wijzigingen in versie 9.5.5
ongeveer 10 jaar geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~68 MB
Downloadgrootte60 MB
Beschikbare architecturenx86_64
Aantal installaties30.090
Licentiehttps://www.adobe.com/products/eulas/pdfs/Reader_Player_AIR_WWEULA-Combined-20080204_1313.pdf
Installaties ter verloop van tijd
Handmatige installatie
Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren