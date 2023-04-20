Adobe Reader

Adobe Reader software is the official Adobe software for viewing, printing, and annotating PDF documents.

NOTE: This software is unmaintained by the vendor and may contain security vulnerabilities.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Adobe.

Wijzigingen in versie 9.5.5

ongeveer 10 jaar geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~68 MB
Download­grootte60 MB
Beschikbare architecturenx86_64
Aantal installaties30.090
Licentiehttps://www.adobe.com/products/eulas/pdfs/Reader_Player_AIR_WWEULA-Combined-20080204_1313.pdf
Project­websitehttp://www.adobe.com/products/reader.html
Hulphttps://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/reader-linux.html
flatpak install flathub com.adobe.Reader

flatpak run com.adobe.Reader