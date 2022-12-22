Tandem

door Tandem Communications Inc.
Installeren

Virtual office for remote teams

Connect effortlessly with your distributed team. See who’s around, talk, and collaborate in one click.

Quick Collaboration

See which work apps your team is working in, and join them with a click. Shared cursors = better screen-sharing.

Spontaneous Conversations

Time zones got you working late? See who is also in work mode and get quick feedback on your work.

Co-working

Hang out in a minimal voice/video call to feel connected — like you're working at the same table.

NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Tandem Communications Inc.

Wijzigingen in versie 2.2.307

meer dan 1 jaar geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~216 MB
Download­grootte212 MB
Beschikbare architecturenx86_64
Aantal installaties2.494
LicentiePropriëtair
Project­websitehttps://tandem.chat
Hulphttps://intercom.help/tandem_help
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/chat.tandem.Client

Installaties ter verloop van tijd

Handmatige installatie

Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren

flatpak install flathub chat.tandem.Client

Uitvoeren

flatpak run chat.tandem.Client