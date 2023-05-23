Raven
door James R. Craig and the Raven development team
Modelling framework for simulating watershed hydrology
Raven is a robust and flexible hydrological modelling framework, designed for application to challenging hydrological problems in academia and practice. This fully object-oriented code provides complete flexibility in spatial discretization, interpolation, process representation, and forcing function generation.
Wijzigingen in versie 3.7
ongeveer 2 maanden geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~11 MB
Downloadgrootte4 MB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties116
LicentieArtistic License 2.0