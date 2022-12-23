Space

door Till Friebe
Spaced Repetition for Flashcards

Space is an easy-to-use Spaced Repetition System (SRS) app. Create and learn flashcards wherever you are in the most effective way possible.

  • 🤝 WORK TOGETHER: Share your flashcards and work on them together.
  • 🖥️ ON ALL YOUR DEVICES: Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, Linux and soon Web
  • 🎨 CREATE YOUR FLASHCARDS: Design your flashcards with formatting and images.
  • 💸 FREE: Everything is free and no advertising, but you can support us through donations.

The mission of Space is to make learning effective and joyful. We hope you'll join us!

Wijzigingen in versie 2.0.6

9 maanden geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~72 MB
Download­grootte33 MB
Beschikbare architecturenx86_64
Aantal installaties3.989
LicentiePropriëtair
Project­websitehttps://getspace.app
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.getspace.Space

flatpak install flathub app.getspace.Space

Uitvoeren

flatpak run app.getspace.Space
