Gradience
av Gradience Team
Change the look of Adwaita, with ease
Gradience is a tool for customizing Libadwaita applications and the adw-gtk3 theme.
The main features of Gradience include the following:
- 🎨️ Changing any color of Adwaita theme
- 🖼️ Applying Material 3 color scheme from wallpaper
- 🎁️ Usage of other users presets
- ⚙️ Changing advanced options with CSS
- 🧩️ Extending functionality using plugins
Endringer i versjon 0.4.1
4 måneder siden
Installert størrelse~26 MB
Nedlastingsstørrelse9 MB
Tilgjengelige arkitektureraarch64, x86_64
Installasjoner56 784
LisensGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Installasjoner siden begynnelsen
Manuell installasjon
Følg oppsettsveiledningen før du installerer