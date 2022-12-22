Darhon Finance

av Darhon Software
darhon.com
Installer
Manage your personal accounts

A robust user-friendly personal finance program to track your credit cards, bank accounts and investments.

It is packed with multiple currency capability, bank reconciliation, split transactions, reports and graphs.

Simplify your search by filtering transactions or search them with a powerful in-built tool.

Export transactions to TXT or print them to PDF file.

Set up your budget and plan for your expenses.

Register scheduled transactions for recurrent operations.

Safebox module is included to keep your private data stored in only one place.

Optimized for desktop computers.

Endringer i versjon 1.5.0

over ett år siden
Installert størrelse~4 MB
Nedlastingsstørrelse733 KB
Tilgjengelige arkitektureraarch64, x86_64
Installasjoner1 169
LisensGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Prosjektnettsidehttps://darhon.com/darhon-finance
Innrapporter et problemhttps://github.com/DarhonSoftware/DarhonFinance/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.darhon.drfinance

Installasjoner siden begynnelsen

Manuell installasjon

Følg oppsettsveiledningen før du installerer

flatpak install flathub com.darhon.drfinance

Kjør

flatpak run com.darhon.drfinance