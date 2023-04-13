Deckr

av Steve Gehrman
Desktop app used with the Deckr chrome plugin. Deckr is a bookmark manager which allows you to share and download bookmark "decks" with others online.

Features

  • Replaces "New Tab" in chrome with a bookmark deck manager
  • Share and download bookmark decks online

Endringer i versjon 1.1.67

5 dager siden
Installert størrelse~86 MB
Nedlastingsstørrelse38 MB
Tilgjengelige arkitekturerx86_64
Installasjoner612
LisensProprietært
Prosjektnettsidehttps://cocoatech.io/deckr
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.cocoatech.deckr

Installasjoner siden begynnelsen

Manuell installasjon

Følg oppsettsveiledningen før du installerer

flatpak install flathub com.cocoatech.deckr

Kjør

flatpak run com.cocoatech.deckr