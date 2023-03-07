BYOD

Installer

BYOD: Bring Your Own Distortion, Standalone

BYOD (Bring Your Own Distortion) is a guitar distortion plugin with a customisable signal chain that allows users to create their own guitar distortion effects. The plugin contains a wide variety of distortion effects from analog modelled circuits to purely digital creations, along with some musical tone-shaping filters, and a handful of other useful processing blocks.

Endringer i versjon 1.1.3

5 måneder siden
Installert størrelse~9 MB
Nedlastingsstørrelse4 MB
Tilgjengelige arkitektureraarch64, x86_64
Installasjoner501
LisensGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Prosjektnettsidehttps://chowdsp.com/
Browse the source codehttps://github.com/Chowdhury-DSP/BYOD
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.chowdsp.BYOD

Installasjoner siden begynnelsen

Manuell installasjon

Følg oppsettsveiledningen før du installerer

flatpak install flathub com.chowdsp.BYOD

Kjør

flatpak run com.chowdsp.BYOD